OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – OU fans couldn’t have been more excited walking out of USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday, as the Sooners took home another national title.

“I’m going to cry I’m so happy they won,” said Kinzlee Biggs, who traveled from Wisconsin to catch the game. “They just deserve it so much.”

The win marks OU’s third title in a row, and sixth in ten years. They’re only the second team in history to accomplish the three-peat.

“The atmosphere was insane probably the best I’ve ever been to,” said Johnny White. “When you’re doing three-peats, that’s historic, there’s only been one other team to do that!”

The Sooners win streak is also extended to 53 games in a row.

“OU has given spirit to this city,” said Susan Pope. “It’s amazing.”