Williams Starts at QB, Sooners Lead TCU After One Quarter

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 16: Quarterbacks Spencer Rattler #7 and Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners take snaps before a game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

With Caleb Williams starting at quarterback, Oklahoma’s football team leads TCU 14-7 after one quarter at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday night.

Williams received loud cheers when he was introduced as a starter, and he made OU fans happy from the start.

The Sooners got the ball first and marched 75 yards in 7 plays to score.

Kennedy Brooks gained 32 yards on one run, then finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 OU with 12:01 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners forced a punt after three downs on TCU’s opening possession, then OU’s offense got back to work and put together another touchdown drive.

Williams passed to Trevon West for a gain of 35 yards, and then capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall to make it 14-0 Oklahoma with 5:40 to play in the first quarter.

TCU responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive, with Max Duggan passing to Kendre Miller, who raced down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown to cut OU’s lead to 14-7 with 3:43 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma got into field goal range on their next possession, but the drive bogged down in part due to a penalty, then Gabe Brkic missed a 46-yard field goal attempt off the right upright.