Without SGA, Thunder Lose to Memphis in Homestand Opener

The Memphis Grizzlies went on an 18-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good and went on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder were playing without guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will be sidelined indefinitely with a case of plantar fasciitis, according to head coach Mark Daigneault, who revealed the injury to the media before the game.

The Thunder went on a 9-0 run to build an eight-point lead late in the first half, and led by four at halftime, 53-49.

They scored the first eight points of the second half to build a 12-point lead at 61-49, then Memphis began their rally.

The third quarter run was 18-to-2 for the Grizzlies and they never trailed again, building the lead to 17 points before winning by nine.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points, while Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Thunder had six score in double figures, led by Moses Brown, who had his third career double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort had 14 points, while Aleksej Pokusevski and Al Horford had 13 points each.

Ty Jerome added 11 points and Theo Maledon 10 points.

Memphis outrebounded OKC 56-44.

The Thunder dropped to 19-25 overall, and continue their four-game homestand Saturday night when they host Boston at 8:00 pm.