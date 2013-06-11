Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Washington
A Heart 4 Kids
Flashpoint
International
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Space heaters too close to couch cause N.W. Oklahoma City house fire
Former Wellston student claims she told school officials about student, teacher relationship in 2017
Video
“I’m speechless, you’re so good” – Blanchard man receives much needed refund
Video
Burglary suspect shakes homeowner’s hand while running from metro police
Video
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Podcasts
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Contests
Ask The Expert
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma Super Tuesday Election Results
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
MVP Award
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KFOR Morning Show
Drought
Mesonet lists one Oklahoma town as the ‘wettest’ spot for July
Couple’s efforts to conserve during drought landed them in hot water
Cities put mandatory water restrictions in effect, is yours on list?
Oklahoma’s wettest month ends dry, June to bring above-normal heat & rainfall
Statewide drought decimates wheat crops
More Drought Headlines
Texas town bans new swimming pools and may restrict existing pools
Drought devastates Oklahoma’s wheat crop
White House predicts more drought, rash of wildfires in latest climate change report
Drought conditions worsen, farmers encouraged to ‘think before they plow’
Canton Lake residents praying for rain, asking Oklahoma City to conserve
Experts: Drought could be over in some parts of Oklahoma
Experts: Snowfall not enough to end fire danger, drought
Winds, dry conditions giving fire crews hard time fighting Logan County grass fire
Snow dusting not enough to bring Oklahoma out of burn ban, drought
Drought still looms in southwestern Oklahoma
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Stephanie Moore
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Sarah Soell
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Sylvia Pollard Driggins
Video