Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Washington
A Heart 4 Kids
Flashpoint
International
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Space heaters too close to couch cause N.W. Oklahoma City house fire
Former Wellston student claims she told school officials about student, teacher relationship in 2017
Video
“I’m speechless, you’re so good” – Blanchard man receives much needed refund
Video
Burglary suspect shakes homeowner’s hand while running from metro police
Video
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Podcasts
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Contests
Ask The Expert
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma Super Tuesday Election Results
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
MVP Award
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KFOR Morning Show
Hurricane Dorian
Puppy found alive in rubble one month after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas
This Florida oyster bar pulled $14K off its walls to donate to Hurricane Dorian relief
OG&E crews returning home after assisting with Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts
Members of Oklahoma Task Force 1 return home following Hurricane Dorian deployment
The wild horses of North Carolina’s Outer Banks won’t evacuate – they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
More Hurricane Dorian Headlines
Photos: Devastating damage left behind from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian continues moving up US coast, threatening Carolinas
Anonymous man buys 100 generators to help Hurricane Dorian victims in The Bahamas
“It’s an impressive sight,” Oklahoma Task Force 1 gives update on crews helping with Hurricane Dorian
A Bahamas fisherman had to watch helplessly as his wife drowned
As Hurricane Dorian skirts the Florida and Georgia coasts, a landfall in the Carolinas is not yet out of the question
Almost 100 dogs had nowhere to go during Hurricane Dorian. A woman in Nassau took all of them in
Dorian won’t make landfall in Florida, but the East Coast is still under threat
Shocking satellite images show Grand Bahama Island before and after Hurricane Dorian’s wrath
Oklahoma crews ready as Hurricane Dorian approaches U.S.
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Stephanie Moore
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Sarah Soell
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Sylvia Pollard Driggins
Video