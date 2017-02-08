Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Washington
A Heart 4 Kids
Flashpoint
International
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Space heaters too close to couch cause N.W. Oklahoma City house fire
Former Wellston student claims she told school officials about student, teacher relationship in 2017
Video
“I’m speechless, you’re so good” – Blanchard man receives much needed refund
Video
Burglary suspect shakes homeowner’s hand while running from metro police
Video
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Podcasts
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Contests
Ask The Expert
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma Super Tuesday Election Results
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
MVP Award
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KFOR Morning Show
oklahoma legislature 2017
Special session for state lawmakers costs taxpayers $30,700 daily
Governor Mary Fallin signs $6.8 billion budget bill
By the numbers: How much will state agencies lose under approved budget?
$6.8 billion budget heading to governor’s desk after being approved by Oklahoma House
Oklahoma House approves repeal of income tax cut trigger for wealthiest Oklahomans
More oklahoma legislature 2017 Headlines
Bill that would allow Ten Commandments back at Oklahoma Capitol passes Senate committee
Bill that would give nurse practitioners more authority may not be heard in committee
Oklahoma Senate approves county option for Sunday liquor store sales
Oklahoma Senate approves bill to repeal income tax cut trigger on wealthiest Oklahomans
Half of Oklahoma state parks could close with budget cuts
Oklahoma Teacher pay raise plan approved but no plan to fund it
Oklahoma faces $878 million shortfall for upcoming year, revenue failure declared
Medical marijuana bill introduced by Tulsa lawmaker
As lawmakers grapple with filling a budget hole, a revenue failure could be delcared
New proposed bill would order parents to vaccinate their children
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Stephanie Moore
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Sarah Soell
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Sylvia Pollard Driggins
Video