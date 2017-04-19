Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Washington
A Heart 4 Kids
Flashpoint
International
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Space heaters too close to couch cause N.W. Oklahoma City house fire
Former Wellston student claims she told school officials about student, teacher relationship in 2017
Video
“I’m speechless, you’re so good” – Blanchard man receives much needed refund
Video
Burglary suspect shakes homeowner’s hand while running from metro police
Video
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Podcasts
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Contests
Ask The Expert
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma Super Tuesday Election Results
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
MVP Award
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KFOR Morning Show
Pay it 4Ward
‘Baker Mayfield’ the puppy walks again after major surgery, thanks to generous gift
“It’s a life-changing thing,” Local dentist honored for gifting new smiles to those in need
Oklahoma couple awarded for restoring lives of emotionally-broken women
Metro woman spreading love – one meal at a time
Woman suffers two back-to-back tragedies, surprised with generous gift
More Pay it 4Ward Headlines
Two Oklahoma students recognized for heartwarming act of kindness to fellow classmate
Man pays it 4ward to Guthrie woman who returned lost money, movie tickets to rightful owner
“It’s touched a lot of lives,” Oklahoma woman’s ministry creates blankets to help those affected by cancer
“I love doing it for the kids,” Veteran donates time, money to make toys for children in need
“They don’t have to be euthanized,” Edmond man helps foster discarded, abandoned animals
“You’ve touched so many lives,” Oklahoma woman praised for advocating for those with hearing problems
Oklahoma teacher who goes “above and beyond” for teachers, students honored with ‘Pay it 4Ward’
Oklahoma woman bringing comfort to students, faculty by creating “pet posse” program
Oklahoma woman praised for starting group that helps make blankets for homeless children
Oklahoma woman praised for creating foundation dedicated to helping those in times of need
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Stephanie Moore
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Sarah Soell
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Sylvia Pollard Driggins
Video