Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Washington
A Heart 4 Kids
Flashpoint
International
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Space heaters too close to couch cause N.W. Oklahoma City house fire
Former Wellston student claims she told school officials about student, teacher relationship in 2017
Video
“I’m speechless, you’re so good” – Blanchard man receives much needed refund
Video
Burglary suspect shakes homeowner’s hand while running from metro police
Video
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Podcasts
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Contests
Ask The Expert
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma Super Tuesday Election Results
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
MVP Award
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KFOR Morning Show
Plaza Towers Elementary School
Oklahomans remember precious lives lost at Plaza Towers memorial dedication ceremony
“Lives ended here,” Parents remember children lost at Plaza Towers through new memorial
Plaza Towers opens new school to students; More Metro students back to class
Plaza Towers doors ready to open for new school year
“We fall down, we always get back up,” KD on hand to help build Plaza Towers Elementary playground
More Plaza Towers Elementary School Headlines
Plaza Towers Elementary almost ready for students
New push to get storm shelters in all Oklahoma schools kicks off today in Moore
Group changes plan to get tornado shelters in schools
Rescue helping Plaza Towers student, tornado survivor heal with “man’s best friend”
Plaza Towers rebuilds after Moore tornado with special tribute to students lost year ago
Plaza Towers victims’ parents file claims against Moore
Putnam City Schools raise money for Plaza Tower memorial through dime drive
Few schools using FEMA funding to build saferooms after Moore tornado
Plaza Towers Memorial: Here’s how you can help
Joplin students meet Moore students, bond as survivors
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Stephanie Moore
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Sarah Soell
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Sylvia Pollard Driggins
Video