Ralph Shortey Investigation
Former State Senator Ralph Shortey appears in court on child prostitution charges
Oklahoma Senator Ralph Shortey submits resignation letter after being charged with engaging in child prostitution
Oklahoma senator under investigation hires attorney, set to resign and be arraigned
Sen. Shortey child prostitution charges raising questions on past public comments
FBI agents join investigation into Oklahoma state senator facing prostitution charges
More Ralph Shortey Investigation Headlines
Oklahoma law allows Sen. Ralph Shortey to keep his state retirement even if convicted of prostitution with a minor
Deeper look into alleged ‘secret life’ of Oklahoma Sen. Shortey
‘Parents should really be educating themselves,’ Experts warn of social media perils following investigation of senator
Oklahoma senators call for immediate resignation of senator facing prostitution charges
Oklahoma State Senator Ralph Shortey turns himself in after being charged with engaging in child prostitution
Oklahoma state senator charged with felonies involving a minor recently led controversial bill battle
Oklahoma State Senator Ralph Shortey charged with engaging in child prostitution
Ralph Shortey suspended from Senate activities, police report released of motel incident with teenage boy
Moore police release details about investigation involving Oklahoma state senator
Oklahoma Senate votes to impose punishment against senator under investigation
