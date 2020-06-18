Skip to content
Mississippi House starts process to change state’s flag
FBI investigating apparent noose found in Black firefighter’s locker in Minnesota
A biracial woman says she was set on fire in Wisconsin. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a hate crime
Missing 77-year-old Comanche County woman found
Trump Rally
Lawsuit against Trump rally reaches State Supreme Court
Tulsa police release map of curfew and road closure areas because of Trump rally
Several Tulsa QuickTrip locations to be closed during day of Trump rally