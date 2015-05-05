Skip to content
Viral Video
Video captures giant panda frolicking in snow at Washington’s National Zoo
Brother annoys sister with epic road trip lip-sync
Grab the tissues! Teacher receives uplifting surprise from school chorus
Ouch! Backflip goes badly for bridesmaid in wedding video
Man dedicates engagement video to girlfriend’s late father, gets blessing from her siblings
More Viral Video Headlines
Viral Video: Who let the goats out?
Man’s McDonald’s marriage proposal is not nearly as sweet as he thought it would be
‘Father of the Year’: Adorable video shows Chris Pratt teaching son the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’
Touching photo of young cancer patients embracing goes viral
Watch as selfie stick ‘singalong’ goes from bad to worse in under 40 seconds
Video: Mother face-plants during daughter’s proposal
Harley the cockatoo cannot stop singing into plastic cups
Man blows up grandma’s car as prank, and that isn’t even the biggest surprise
Watch 5-year-old “Mini-Lee” perfectly imitate Bruce Lee
“Did you want to marry my dad?” 5-year-old helps dad with sweet marriage proposal
