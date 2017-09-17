Skip to content
weather
Strong storms move across the state
Stay 4Warned: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 p.m.
4Warn Storm Team tracking severe weather expected in Oklahoma Wednesday
Severe weather expected Tuesday through Thursday
Critical fire danger expected Friday, Saturday for western, central Oklahoma
Icy conditions affect trash days for some Oklahoma City residents
Rain to move in Friday, but temps will be above freezing!
Art With A Heart
Winter weather, rain expected for Thursday
Lower temperatures, rain expected Friday following cold front
Stay Weather Aware: Wind Chill Advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to Noon Monday
Light freezing drizzle, light snow expected over the weekend
Bundle up! Freezing temps overnight lead into a cool Saturday
Expect mostly sunny skies, gusty south winds, warm temps to start off your work week
Scattered showers, storms continue overnight
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Stephanie Moore
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Sarah Soell
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Sylvia Pollard Driggins
Video