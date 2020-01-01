Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
International
Ally Dog
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Flashpoint
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 15, 2020
Video
Stillwater center participating in convalescent plasma program for COVID-19
Oklahoma church alerting families after child tests positive for COVID-19
Grand Casino, Firelake Casino to reopen to the public with new safety measures
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
Wednesday Weather School
In This Together
Video Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Olympics
NFL Draft
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Contests
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
United Voice
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus ‘Facts Not Fear’
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Don't Miss
Hey parents & kids, draw us a weather picture and it could be featured during our Weather School segment!
Video