Bridge Conference 2021: Virtual conference seeks to overcome “the racial and cultural barriers that divide us”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Stronger Together Movement will host a free, virtual conference from June 7 – 11 that will focus on “overcoming the racial and cultural barriers that divide us.”

The Bridge Conference 2021 – Building Tomorrow Together will be held June 7 – 11 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Stronger Together says each day will have a new topic and each topic will have 5 new panelists offering best practices across several disciplines and viewpoints from different ethnic groups.

“We’ve learned that monologue may be able to start a conversation, but dialogue invites others to share ideas and build our future together. This conference has successfully facilitated conversations around race and other areas of division that are hindering us from having human flourishing for everyone.” Dr. Clarence Hill Jr., Founder of the Stronger Together Movement

Monday: History “We will remember the Tulsa Race Massacre and present ‘The Oklahoma Story’ from the perspective of individuals from five different ethnic groups.”

Tuesday: Media “We share how bias is currently seeping into technology, which dramatically alters everyday life, negatively impacting equality. In addition, United Voice Oklahoma’s local news partners (including representatives from KFOR) discuss the role and responsibility of media in the race conversation.”

Wednesday: Education “We consider ways to engage an ethnically diverse student population during a tense and divisive time and learn how these ideas can make a difference inside and outside of the classroom.”

Thursday: Police & Community “We practically address today’s challenges in this area, and we consider the actions that are needed to move the conversation forward between police and community members who feel threatened and unprotected.”

Friday: Compassion “We introduce you to the State of Oklahomans and the Council of Voices. The Council of Voices offers a model response of leading together with representation from different ethnic groups and under-represented communities.”



The Stronger Together Movement will also host their 1st Annual Oklahoma 101 Dinner on June 10 at 6 p.m. at Oklahoma City Devon Tower’s Vast.

“The evening is designed to honor the bridge builders in our community, those who are making a difference and setting an example of how we can walk together. We will recognize a selection of individuals who are excelling in our community by presenting three awards: Legacy Award, Bridge Builder Award and Champion Award.

We will also remember the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre by reflecting upon it’s impact.”

Tickets to this event are $60 and $25 for students. Tables are available for reservation.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Oklahoma 101 Dinner or register for the Bridge Conference 2021.

United Voice mission statement: A coalition of Oklahoma’s media outlets, brought together in a united voice to promote a healthy dialogue on race.