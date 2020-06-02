Oklahoma pastor wants you to look beyond the violence and looting and see peaceful protests as a wake-up call

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the founders of United Voice speaks out amid protests and violence in Oklahoma.

Over the last few years, the organizers of United Voice have been opening up about race relations in Oklahoma.

One of the founders of that movement and ‘Stronger Together’, Pastor Clarence Hill says he doesn’t want you to focus on the troublemakers but rather protesters who marched peacefully.

He believes some of the rioters were outside agitators.

The Pastor also says he doesn’t think the violence is reflective of what is happening in Oklahoma.

“I believe this is an opportunity for Oklahomans to show, what are our values. And I believe Oklahoma could be a light to everyone, to say we’re gonna aggressively go after this to show the blacks, the African Americans in our community that the justice system, that the way we handle our community, will be handled right in Oklahoma,” said Pastor Clarence Hill. “Now what happens with demonstrations, now I don’t like rioting. I don’t like looting. But what happens with a demonstration like this, it’s a wakeup call. It’s an alarm rings because the pace of change is too slow. If I’m stepping on someone’s foot, if it’s not your foot, you can take your time with it, but now I think society can see the pain that Black Americans have had for decades in dealing with these situations in our families,”

Next year will mark the 100 year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

He looks at that somber milestone as another opportunity to show what it is like to love and value every ethnic group.

The Oklahoma protests are part of national outrage and protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

