Philanthropists, minority-led organizations work together to address racial divides in giving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over the years, many local charities that serve minorities say they felt overlooked when money was distributed by philanthropic organizations.

Although it’s tough to acknowledge, over the last 18 months, a United Voice leader has talked to many of the prominent names tied to these organizations and they acknowledged these disparities.

“I’ve been really encouraged to see a lot of responsiveness, a lot of reflection, a lot of examining of biases or assumptions really in this area,” said United Voice Partner Scotia Moore.

For the past year and a half, Moore has been talking to leaders in philanthropy and crunching the numbers.

“National statistics show that there is a disparity in the giving toward Black-led non-profits and their white counterparts,” Moore said.

Moore says George Floyd’s death and the subsequent trial has sparked change.

This week, it’s been a focal point at Philanthropy Southwest’s annual conference in downtown Oklahoma City.

United Voice Partner Scotia Moore

The multi-state group is determined to recognize racial inequity when funding charities.

“We’re hearing we need it and we need more of it,” said Tony Fundaro, President and CEO of Philanthropy Southwest.

Moore says strides were made in 2020 with the launch of the OKC Black Justice Fund. It supports Black-led non-profits.

“What was innovative about that, though, was there was an intention to have not only funders who are, the majority of funders are white, not only funders but also Black community leaders being a part of the evaluation team,” she said.

It’s a collaborative effort to strengthen a wider range of nonprofits and those they serve.

To learn more about the OKC Black Justice Fund, click here.