OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Now, more than ever, it seems as if we need an honest discussion about race in Oklahoma.

As part of our “United Voice” effort, KFOR News 4 is producing an unprecedented hour of television.

We’ll talk openly, listen intently, and hopefully everyone can walk away with a better understanding of what’s happening in our community and our nation.

You can watch the United Voice Town Hall at 7 p.m. on KFOR, KFOR.com, and our news app.