Warm and dry pattern caps end of typical severe season

The end of May typically features a continuation of very busy Oklahoma weather, however this is not going to be the case as we transition into June!

Wednesday night, look for lows in the lower 60s with a few isolated showers or storms. We will have a few lingering storms possible Thursday, however if we stay rain-free, it will be a long time until the next drops fall!

A dry pattern will be in place for the next week or so. Along with the dry weather, temps will warm a little more each day, finally peaking in the lower 90s by the middle of next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett