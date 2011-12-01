Live Now
KFOR Morning Show

KFOR Weather

KFOR 4WARN Storm Center MAPS and Almanac

7+4 Forecast

7+4 Forecast

7+4 Forecast

Tomorrow

Tomorrow

Today

Today

Severe watches and warnings

Severe watches and warnings

Almanac

Almanac

4Warn Detailed Forecast

More Weather

VIDEO FORECAST

Data pix.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

64° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 33°

Saturday

63° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 42°

Sunday

65° / 54°
Considerably cloudy, windy
Considerably cloudy, windy 70% 65° 54°

Monday

74° / 40°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 74° 40°

Tuesday

72° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 72° 55°

Wednesday

77° / 59°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 77° 59°

Thursday

73° / 50°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 0% 73° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

6 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°
Clear

Oklahoma City

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Norman

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Edmond

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Norman

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Enid

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Stillwater

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Shawnee

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Weatherford

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News