KFOR Weather
Tomorrow
Today
Severe watches and warnings
Almanac
VIDEO FORECAST
4Warn Forecast
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Oklahoma City34°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Norman32°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Edmond32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Norman32°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Enid32°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Stillwater34°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Shawnee34°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Weatherford32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous