At 2 PM temps making a run at freezing across many parts of Oklahoma. It’s been 10 days in a row with temps below freezing in OKC and finally it’s warming up! FYI, re-freezing is likely as soon as the Sun sets this evening thru Sat AM! Temps will drop back well below freezing this evening into Sat AM so any standing water / slush will re-freeze rock solid. Please use caution traveling or just walking on streets. roads, sidewalks and driveways!! Even milder temps this weekend! Jon Slater

