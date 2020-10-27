2 PM temperatures are near the freezing point in central OK!

Good afternoon…temperatures are ever so slowly warming to the freezing mark in OKC Metro! However, temps are still well below freezing across western / northwestern OK and above freezing to the southeast. Ice Storm Warnings continue across about the western half of Oklahoma into Wednesday with the greatest ice accumulation moving forward probably to the west of OKC. Temps should hover near freezing in OKC Metro this evening and tonight. Then finally creep above freezing Wednesday. As the main storm system tracks across Oklahoma widespread rain/t’storms likely. Some wintry precipitation remains possible across western and northwestern OK depending on the track of the storm system. Local flooding is becoming a concern across central and eastern OK. Improving weather as storm system moves east of Oklahoma late Thursday thru the weekend! Jon Slater

