20 degree temperature drop, clouds, rain arrive for the weekend

Over the weekend, big changes will arrive.

After a nice day Friday, clouds will increase along with some isolated drizzle overnight into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the middle 50s.

Expect clouds and afternoon drizzle Saturday. Saturday night, rain moves in, possibly affecting Bedlam in Norman. Overnight, rain continues into Sunday morning with a rumble of thunder also possible. Temperatures will remain pretty steady with lower 50s Saturday and Sunday.

After a mostly dry day Monday, rain returns late Monday night and into Tuesday, adding to our rainfall totals.

Between Saturday night and Tuesday, 1 to 2 inches will be common across the state, helping the drought.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett