2020 ends with another major Winter storm targeting Oklahoma

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow; we will see it all Thursday night into Friday.

Thursday evening, freezing rain and sleet will be moving in from southern Oklahoma. Snow will begin generally NW of I44. After midnight, the predominant precip type over central, northern, and western Oklahoma will be snow, at times heavy. Track the storm here.

Snow will end Friday mid-morning with breezy north winds and wind chills in the teens remaining all day.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow totals will be just west of Oklahoma city and Hwy. 81.

If this isn’t enough, a clipper system will come through late Friday night through early Saturday giving us another 1/2″ to 1″ of snow.

A warming trend will take us through the weekend.

Stay with us for team coverage on air and online!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

35° / 31°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 100% 35° 31°

Friday

36° / 27°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 80% 36° 27°

Saturday

38° / 26°
Showers
Showers 30% 38° 26°

Sunday

46° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 28°

Monday

52° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 32°

Tuesday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Wednesday

49° / 32°
PM Showers
PM Showers 0% 49° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
36°

37°

4 PM
Showers
36%
37°

36°

5 PM
Showers
57%
36°

37°

6 PM
Rain
99%
37°

35°

7 PM
Rain
100%
35°

34°

8 PM
Rain
100%
34°

34°

9 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
34°

34°

10 PM
Rain/Wind
99%
34°

34°

11 PM
Rain/Wind
99%
34°

34°

12 AM
Rain/Wind
100%
34°

34°

1 AM
Rain
100%
34°

33°

2 AM
Snow
99%
33°

33°

3 AM
Snow
94%
33°

33°

4 AM
Snow
88%
33°

33°

5 AM
Snow
74%
33°

33°

6 AM
Light Snow
62%
33°

33°

7 AM
Snow Showers
52%
33°

32°

8 AM
Snow Showers
35%
32°

33°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
33°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
33°

34°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
34°

34°

12 PM
Cloudy
11%
34°

35°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
35°

36°

2 PM
Cloudy
7%
36°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter