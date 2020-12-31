2020 ends with another major Winter storm targeting Oklahoma

Rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow; we will see it all Thursday night into Friday.

Thursday evening, freezing rain and sleet will be moving in from southern Oklahoma. Snow will begin generally NW of I44. After midnight, the predominant precip type over central, northern, and western Oklahoma will be snow, at times heavy. Track the storm here.

Snow will end Friday mid-morning with breezy north winds and wind chills in the teens remaining all day.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest snow totals will be just west of Oklahoma city and Hwy. 81.

If this isn’t enough, a clipper system will come through late Friday night through early Saturday giving us another 1/2″ to 1″ of snow.

A warming trend will take us through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett