2020 is Beating the Heat

2020 has been a memorable year for many reasons.

Fortunately for OKC, the heat won’t necessarily be one of them.

We have seen our fair share of EMSA Heat Alerts due to increased humidity, but overall the high temperatures this summer have been well below normal.

The hottest temperature we had in OKC this summer was 97° on July 11th.

That ranks 2020 as the 4th “Coolest” as far as overall high temperature for a season.

The average highest summer temperature for the OKC Metro (dating back to the 1890’s) is 103° so we are well-below this year.

We have had to deal with a lot in 2020, but at least the brutal Summertime heat isn’t on the list.