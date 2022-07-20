While we had our fair share of days above average in June, July continues to take the cake for very hot weather.

June had 6 days at or above 95 degrees including two days at 99, however Will Rogers did not hit 100 in the month. That, however, was saved for July with many 100s and our recent record high of 110 on Tuesday.

Prepare for many more 100s in the 7 day, especially this upcoming weekend and early next week before some relief arrives.

PLEASE, check the back seat. Kids and animals should not be left unattended for any reason or length of time!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett