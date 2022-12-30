After a slight downturn in temperatures Friday, we will be pretty well above average once more for the weekend. Look for low to middle 50s Friday with a return to lower 60s Saturday and New Year’s Day.

January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state.

Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.

Cooler weather with highs in the 40s return midweek.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett