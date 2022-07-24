Rain chances will remain well north through early parts of the work week and and the dangerous heat will also continue. Prepare for high temps from 102 to 106 in central Oklahoma through Wednesday. Temperatures will be 104 to nearly 110 in northern and northwestern Oklahoma.

Thankfully, computer guidance continues to show a substantial cold front arriving Thursday with reinforcing cooler air toward next weekend. As it looks now, highs will be in the middle 80s for several days along with good rainfall into next weekend!

Remember: children and pets should never be left in a car for any amount of time or any reason!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett