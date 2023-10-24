OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Rain is likely Tuesday across portions of northern, central and southern Oklahoma. Northwestern and southeastern Oklahoma will be mainly dry with warmer highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Where it’s raining, temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Isolated showers continue overnight as our next round arrives from the west. A line of moderate to heavy rain will slowly move east across the state Wednesday, moving into central Oklahoma mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Showers will continue through early Thursday before tapering. Thursday will be warm and dry in the upper 70s. Our next big round of rain arrives this weekend with a powerful cold front Sunday. Highs will only climb to the mid 40s Sunday with a chilly north wind.

Halloween will be dry but chilly with Trick or Treat temperatures falling to the 30s and 40s. Stay tuned for the latest!