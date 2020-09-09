3 Seasons in the State Wednesday with Rain Likely

Cold air continues to seep into our state. Tuesday’s front has stalled out in southeastern Oklahoma. South of the boundary will feel like summer as temperatures will climb to the 80s and 90s with storms possible. Central Oklahoma will feel like fall with highs in the 50s. Western and especially northwestern Oklahoma will feel like winter with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s! Rain is likely today, tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight will range from the 40s west to the 70s southeast. Thursday will be slightly warmer in the 50s northwest, 60s central and 80s southeast. Rain will continue through the first half of Friday and then finally taper. Highs will be warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Summer-like temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 80s. Highs will stay in the mid 80s next week with minimal rain chances.