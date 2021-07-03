4th looks warm and nice with slight threat for storms west

Temps look to be below average and rain chances will be low, but not for everyone.

Saturday night, look for partly cloudy skies, light winds, and nice temps in the 70s for the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and nice with mid to upper 80s. Average highs this time of the year are in the low 90s.

Sunday evening will be dry in most of the state, however there are hints at a complex of storms moving from north to south through western Oklahoma in the evening. Keep an eye to the sky during fireworks-time in western Oklahoma Sunday.

Below average temps and scattered to isolated storms continue early next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett