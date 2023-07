After a dry Sunday, we will see some of Mother Nature’s fireworks Monday afternoon and evening. A storm or two may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

There may be a few showers or storms east or northeast during the morning on the 4th, however the afternoon and evening looks dry for outdoor celebrations.

Wednesday will be hot until a front arrives Wednesday night bringing cooler 80s and rain chances through the next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett