Looks like another gorgeous day ahead. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s to low 70s across the state, with highs expected to top off in the mid to upper 80s. Lots of sunshine today in Central and Eastern Oklahoma with a slight chance for storms in far Western Oklahoma. Most areas stay dry through Monday with rain chances back into the forecast for the Tuesday – Thursday timeframe. Scattered showers and storms will keep highs in the 80s through the middle of the week.

