OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma experienced weather whiplash this summer – from soaking rains in July to searing heat in August.

Climate experts warn that weather extremes are already happening in Oklahoma.

July’s a perfect example.

On July 13, the Pauls Valley Mesonet site recorded the all-time hottest heat index of 126 degrees Fahrenheit.

The first half of July was the wettest ever recorded for the past 100 years. We ended up seeing a statewide average of 4.56 inches of rain – a stark contrast from what we had last year from early September to early October…one of the driest ever recorded.

The reason for the big switch?

Meteorologist Emily Sutton says it’s likely due to the climatological pattern change of going from La Nina to El Nino, so the cooling of the eastern Pacific waters to the warming of the eastern Pacific waters.

And climate experts predict that 25 years from now, we could see our average temperature going up 2 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on carbon emissions.

