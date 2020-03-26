Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
Daily Live Coronavirus Update

4Warn Weather Lab: Blue sky experiment

4Warn Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Cloud cover can't stop you from recreating the sky in your own home with this experiment!

What you need

  • Clear glass or vase
  • Water
  • A few tablespoons of milk
  • Flashlight (or smartphone)

Directions

  1. Fill clear glass with water.
  2. Put a very small amount of milk into the water and stir/mix.
  3. Place flashlight or smartphone under the glass. Note the color. Does it look a little blue? You may need to dim or turn off the lights.
  4. Add more milk and watch the color change to a yellow, orange or red hue. This represents more scattering of light, like at sunset!

Share this story

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter