4Warn Weather Lab: Blue sky experiment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Cloud cover can't stop you from recreating the sky in your own home with this experiment!
What you need
- Clear glass or vase
- Water
- A few tablespoons of milk
- Flashlight (or smartphone)
Directions
- Fill clear glass with water.
- Put a very small amount of milk into the water and stir/mix.
- Place flashlight or smartphone under the glass. Note the color. Does it look a little blue? You may need to dim or turn off the lights.
- Add more milk and watch the color change to a yellow, orange or red hue. This represents more scattering of light, like at sunset!