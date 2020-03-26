4Warn Weather Lab: Blue sky experiment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Cloud cover can't stop you from recreating the sky in your own home with this experiment!

What you need

Clear glass or vase

Water

A few tablespoons of milk

Flashlight (or smartphone)

Directions

Fill clear glass with water. Put a very small amount of milk into the water and stir/mix. Place flashlight or smartphone under the glass. Note the color. Does it look a little blue? You may need to dim or turn off the lights. Add more milk and watch the color change to a yellow, orange or red hue. This represents more scattering of light, like at sunset!