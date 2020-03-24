4Warn Weather Lab: Cloudy with a chance of science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Even though the sunshine is expected to return on Tuesday, you can make your own weather indoors with this science experiment.

News 4 Meteorologists Emily Sutton and Damien Lodes are showing kids how to make their own cloud in a jar.

What you will need:

Warm water

Jar with a lid

Ice cubes

Aerosol hairspray

Optional:

Food coloring, flashlight

Directions:

Pour warm (not boiling) water in the jar and fill up about one-third of the way. Optional: add food coloring to the water. Put a lid on the jar and swirl the water to warm the jar. Open the lid and spray in a few spritzes of hairspray. Act quickly to place the lid upside down on the jar. Put some ice on the lid. Watch the cloud form! Optional: Use a flashlight to see the cloud better. Take off the lid and release the cloud!

