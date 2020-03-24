4Warn Weather Lab: Cloudy with a chance of science

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Even though the sunshine is expected to return on Tuesday, you can make your own weather indoors with this science experiment.
News 4 Meteorologists Emily Sutton and Damien Lodes are showing kids how to make their own cloud in a jar.
What you will need:
- Warm water
- Jar with a lid
- Ice cubes
- Aerosol hairspray
Optional:
Food coloring, flashlight
Directions:
- Pour warm (not boiling) water in the jar and fill up about one-third of the way. Optional: add food coloring to the water.
- Put a lid on the jar and swirl the water to warm the jar.
- Open the lid and spray in a few spritzes of hairspray.
- Act quickly to place the lid upside down on the jar. Put some ice on the lid.
- Watch the cloud form! Optional: Use a flashlight to see the cloud better.
- Take off the lid and release the cloud!