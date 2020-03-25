4Warn Weather Lab: Jumping rainbow experiment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Rainbows typically come after a storm, but with this experiment you can make one in your home!

What you will need:

6 glass jars or clear glasses

Red, yellow and blue food coloring

Paper towels

Water

Optional: Timer

Directions

Fill 3 jars or glasses full with water. Put blue, red and yellow food coloring into the 3 separate jars filled with water. Arrange jars in a circle, starting with a full jar and then alternating between empty and full jars. Fold or roll paper towels lengthwise and arch between the jars. Wait, watch and record as the water transfers to the empty jars, mixing a new color! The complete process could take 24 hours.