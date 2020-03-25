Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
Oklahoma State Board of Education emergency meeting

4Warn Weather Lab: Jumping rainbow experiment

4Warn Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Rainbows typically come after a storm, but with this experiment you can make one in your home!

What you will need:

  • 6 glass jars or clear glasses
  • Red, yellow and blue food coloring
  • Paper towels
  • Water
  • Optional: Timer

Directions

  1. Fill 3 jars or glasses full with water.
  2. Put blue, red and yellow food coloring into the 3 separate jars filled with water.
  3. Arrange jars in a circle, starting with a full jar and then alternating between empty and full jars.
  4. Fold or roll paper towels lengthwise and arch between the jars.
  5. Wait, watch and record as the water transfers to the empty jars, mixing a new color! The complete process could take 24 hours.

Share this story

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter