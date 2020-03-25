4Warn Weather Lab: Jumping rainbow experiment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Rainbows typically come after a storm, but with this experiment you can make one in your home!
What you will need:
- 6 glass jars or clear glasses
- Red, yellow and blue food coloring
- Paper towels
- Water
- Optional: Timer
Directions
- Fill 3 jars or glasses full with water.
- Put blue, red and yellow food coloring into the 3 separate jars filled with water.
- Arrange jars in a circle, starting with a full jar and then alternating between empty and full jars.
- Fold or roll paper towels lengthwise and arch between the jars.
- Wait, watch and record as the water transfers to the empty jars, mixing a new color! The complete process could take 24 hours.