4Warn Weather Lab: Tornado in a bottle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As severe weather season approaches the state, what better way to learn about tornadoes than with an indoor experiment?
What you will need
- 2 1L or 2L bottles (They have to be the same size)
- Duct tape
- Washer (that is the size of the bottle opening)
- Water
- Optional: Food coloring, glitter, etc.
Directions
- Fill one bottle 2/3 of the way with water.
- Add food coloring and/or glitter.
- Place washer on top of the bottle filled with water.
- Align the empty bottle on top of the washer (upside down).
- Duct tape the two bottles together with the washer in between. You may need several rounds of tape!
- Holding the duct tape area, flip upside down and gently swirl to start the tornado. Tip: You may want to do this outside in case the duct tape fails!