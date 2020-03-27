4Warn Weather Lab: Tornado in a bottle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As severe weather season approaches the state, what better way to learn about tornadoes than with an indoor experiment?

What you will need

2 1L or 2L bottles (They have to be the same size)

Duct tape

Washer (that is the size of the bottle opening)

Water

Optional: Food coloring, glitter, etc.

Directions

Fill one bottle 2/3 of the way with water. Add food coloring and/or glitter. Place washer on top of the bottle filled with water. Align the empty bottle on top of the washer (upside down). Duct tape the two bottles together with the washer in between. You may need several rounds of tape! Holding the duct tape area, flip upside down and gently swirl to start the tornado. Tip: You may want to do this outside in case the duct tape fails!