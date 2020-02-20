February 20th, 2020 OKC Almanac

February 20th marks the anniversary of the beginning of one of the most significant winter storms in Oklahoma history.

The blizzard of 1971 began on the evening of February 20th, over northwest Oklahoma, and would go on to produce a state-record storm total snowfall of 36 inches in Buffalo.

Other storm totals for this extraordinary event, which left drifts up to 20 feet high, include 25 inches at Gage, 18 inches in Enid, 17 inches in Woodward, and 10 inches in Ponca City.

The rest of Oklahoma faired much better, with only 4.9 inches in Oklahoma City, 2.7 inches in Tulsa, and 1 inch in McAlester.

Even the western panhandle missed the brunt of this storm. Boise City picked up only a little over 3 inches, and Kenton only 2 inches.