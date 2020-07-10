Follow the Storms
Flooding, high winds pass through Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Severe thunderstorms moved across the state on Friday, bringing some hail, heavy rain, flooding, and straight-line winds.

Heavy rainfall led to streets flooding and vehicles getting stuck in high water.

It is always best to turn around, don’t drown if you come across high water.

Straight-line winds also caused some trees to fall in areas of the metro.

Tree falls on car near Memorial and Western in Oklahoma City on July 10, 2020.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

