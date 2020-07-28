Flooding wreaks havoc on Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heavy rain wreaked havoc across the Oklahoma City metro, leaving some residents’ homes flooded and cars stranded in water.

Crews around the metro have responded to multiple water rescues and reports of flooding most of early Tuesday morning.

Flooding north of Route 66 and Banner Road

So far, 11 people had to be rescued after driving into high water, officials say.

According to KFOR meteorologist Emily Sutton, some parts of the metro saw about eight inches of rain overnight.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

You should never drive into high water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Latest stories: