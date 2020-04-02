Hey kids, draw us a weather picture and it could be featured during our Weather School!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hey parents and kids! Get out those paints, Crayons, pencils, pens, or a camera!

Draw, paint, color a picture of the weather and send it to us!

It doesn’t have to be current weather, it could be lightning, rain, snow, clouds, or anything weather-related.

KFOR Meteorologists will take it and use it to explain the weather during a Weather School segment.

So here’s how YOU can participate:

You must have your parent’s permission or better yet, have them send in the picture!

You can also download this fun weather picture, color it, and upload along with the information in the form above!