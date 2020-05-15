National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm, flooding watch for Oklahoma counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As spring storms developed across the state, several advisories were issued for communities in Oklahoma.
On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties:
- Atoka
- Beckham
- Bryan
- Caddo
- Carter
- Choctaw
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Garvin
- Grady
- Greer
- Harmon
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Kiowa
- Latimer
- LeFlore
- Love
- Marshall
- McClain
- McCurtain
- Murray
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Stephens
- Tillman
- Washita.
The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m.
As thunderstorms bring strong winds and hail, meteorologists say the storms will also bring heavy rain to much of the state.
As a result, flooding is likely to occur in low-lying areas.
A flood watch has been issued until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning for the following areas:
- Atoka
- Bryan
- Carter
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Garvin
- Grady
- Hughes
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Lincoln
- Love
- Marshall
- McClain
- Murray
- Oklahoma
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Seminole
- Stephens
- Tillman.
A flash flood watch has been issued for the following counties:
- Cherokee
- Muskogee
- Sequoyah
- Adair
- Okmulgee
- Haskell
- McIntosh.
The flash flood watch remains in effect until 4 p.m.
For a full list of updated advisories and warnings, click here.