National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm, flooding watch for Oklahoma counties

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As spring storms developed across the state, several advisories were issued for communities in Oklahoma.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties:

Atoka

Beckham

Bryan

Caddo

Carter

Choctaw

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Garvin

Grady

Greer

Harmon

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnston

Kiowa

Latimer

LeFlore

Love

Marshall

McClain

McCurtain

Murray

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Stephens

Tillman

Washita.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

As thunderstorms bring strong winds and hail, meteorologists say the storms will also bring heavy rain to much of the state.

As a result, flooding is likely to occur in low-lying areas.

A flood watch has been issued until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning for the following areas:

Atoka

Bryan

Carter

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Garvin

Grady

Hughes

Jefferson

Johnston

Lincoln

Love

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Oklahoma

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Stephens

Tillman.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the following counties:

Cherokee

Muskogee

Sequoyah

Adair

Okmulgee

Haskell

McIntosh.

The flash flood watch remains in effect until 4 p.m.

For a full list of updated advisories and warnings, click here.