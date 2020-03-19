OKC police, fire crews respond to numerous high-water rescues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Storms rolled across the state late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Early Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police said officers and firefighters were responding to numerous high water rescues.

OKC police and fire crews responded to several high-water rescues early Thursday morning.

The rescues involved dozens of cars and people in different locations around the city.

One rescue was near S.W. 15th and Cimarron Rd. where a woman drove into water that turned out to be three feet deep.

Officials tell KFOR the woman was able to roll down her window and get onto the roof of her car.

Crews were unable to reach her, so they called in a dive team to rescue her.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Drivers should not drive into high water. Turn around, don’t drown.

