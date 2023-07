After a record-breaking wet and rainy start to the year, we are now seeing the heat return to Oklahoma.

For OKC we just had out 1st 100° day of the year/season.

When you compare this Summer to the hottest Summers, you can see we are way behind comparatively.

By today’s calendar date (July 26th) the Summer of 2011 had already experienced 33 days topping 100° in OKC.