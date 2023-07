On Tuesday (July 25th) OKC hit 100° officially at Will Rogers World Airport for the first time this year.

OKC averages about 11 days in the 100’s per year/season.

Our average 1st day in the 100’s in July 10th.

Our average last 100° day is August 20th.

The EARLIEST OKC ever hit 100° was April 12th. That happened back in 1972.

The LATEST OKC ever hit 100° was September 30th. That was back in 1977.