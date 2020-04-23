Oklahoma tornado leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead and one is critically injured after severe weather hit Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Madill Emergency Management reports a tornado in Madill at approximately 5 p.m. The tornado damaged at least 12 homes, businesses and power lines.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage and release information later.

An emergency management official said one individual is in critical condition.

The official also said that two people died; one of them was fatally injured by the tornado while at J & I Manufacturing, 16967 OK-99C.

The steel company took a direct hit.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the second victim, 46-year-old Chad L. Weyant, of Madill, was driving near US377 and SH99C around 5 p.m. when a tornado struck him on the roadway.

Weyant was ejected from vehicle, and his vehicle was located in a field.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The American Red Cross is providing canteen services to responders and will provide hotel rooms to residents who have been displaced.

Damage assessments are ongoing, and residents impacted by the storms are to report damages to their property at this website. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.

More than 7,000 Oklahomans were without power as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.