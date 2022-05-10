OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma weather can be beautiful and downright dangerous.

While the threat for severe storms can happen any time of year, the peak is spring with a focus on April, May, and June.

Have an emergency plan

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, if you don’t have a below-ground storm shelter, well-constructed homes and buildings provide life-saving protection from 98 percent of Oklahoma’s tornadoes. Take shelter in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or other interior room with no windows on the lowest level of the house or building.