For the FIRST time since weather records have been recorded in OKC (those records date back to the 1890’s) we have 2 separate rainfall records in the same month.

For the 1st half of the Month (July 1st-15th) OKC tied for the WETTEST start of all time with over 8″ of total rainfall.

Flash forward to now and it looks like we will now tie for the all-time DRIEST end of the month (July 16th-31st).

This is the first time EVER that a month has started out so wet and ended so dry.