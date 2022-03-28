OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The threat of severe weather returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a LOW tornado threat with these storms.

The primary risk will be for large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

Here is the timeline for the storms:

Storms will develop across Western Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. The severe threat will begin around sunset (7-8pm).

The storms will move into the OKC Metro/I-35 Corridor around 9-10pm.

It looks like the peak intensity of severe weather will be around 12am Tuesday Night/Wednesday morning.

The storms will then race into Eastern Oklahoma and clear out by sunrise Wednesday morning (and yes, there will even be a chance of snow in the Panhandle).

