Strong winds tear through Oklahoma after severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some parts of Oklahoma saw hurricane-strength winds early Thursday morning after severe storms moved through overnight.

According to the 4Warn Storm Team, the state had even more powerful and damaging winds gusts behind the severe storms.

Some residents sent KFOR photos of trees that were damaged from the winds.

Michael Gaines in Jacktown

Robert Treaster in Nicoma Park

Minco reported winds gusts up to 77 miles-per-hour just after 4 a.m. with other parts of the state seeing wind gusts in the 50’s and 60’s.

News 4 meteorologists say this happens due to a “wake low,” which usually forms behind a strong line of storms that create high pressure.

When the high pressure zone and wake low mix, the contrast that forms between them creates powerful winds.

#NERDFACTS 🌬

We had up to 77 mph wind gusts early Thursday NOT associated with a severe thunderstorm. How could this be? Let’s talk about the rare and fascinating WAKE LOW! #okwx #nerdfacts #highwinds #meteorology @kfor pic.twitter.com/nfXinT7bq9— Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) May 14, 2020

The strong winds knocked out power for thousands of Oklahomans.

OG&E alone reported more than 19,000 outages before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., that number had fallen to a little more than 17,000.